The NoLove Festival is happening on April 23 in Downtown Fresno.

Festival Organizer Jazmen Moore said the name is a bit of a play on words, but it stands for “Fresno love” and it’s the theme of the festival.

The NoLove Festival will feature live art, music, food trucks and more. This is a free event.

Sat, April 23, 2022 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM PDT

Mono Street between L St and Van Ness Ave 660 Van Ness Ave Fresno, CA 93721