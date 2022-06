Miss City of Fresno Ashlyn Cruise will be competing in the Miss California Competition starting June 22.

This prestigious competition has been held in Fresno for the past several years, bringing impressive young women from all over the state right here to the Central Valley. Miss California tickets are available at misscalifornia.org.

Young women interested in the Miss Fresno/Miss Clovis scholarship program can get more information at MissClovis.org.