Fatburger has been dishing out fresh, never frozen, delicious burgers for more than 60 years.

They have something for every kind of burger eater, even vegans. Fatburger also has tasty, crispy wings and mouth-watering milkshakes.

This summer their featured milkshake will have you dreaming of an island getaway. Try it today at Fresno’s only Fatburger located on the east side of Clovis at 570 S Clovis Ave.