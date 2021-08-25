The mighty Kings River is out there waiting for you to explore it

The Kings River is a 132-mile waterway running through the Central Valley. It’s wild and beautiful, and it’s right in our backyard.

With more than a dozen public access points, the Kings River is just waiting for you and your family to fish, float, picnic, or just enjoy this natural beauty.

The Kings River Conservancy is dedicated to the preservation of the river and educating everyone on just how lucky we are to live near the Kings River. Watch the mini-doc “Long Live the Kings” to learn more!

On Sep. 18, the Kings River Conservancy is hosting its annual Moonlight Over the River dinner and fundraiser. Tickets are just $60 and person. For more information visit KingsRiverConservancy.org or call 559-787-9500.