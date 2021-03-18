The method to the madness behind the logistics of the 2021 March Madness tournament

For the first time in history the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship tournament, or “March Madness”, will be played entirely in a single region – Indianapolis and central Indiana.

All 68 teams in the tournament will be contained in a central location. The whole even is powered by more than 5,000 volunteers.

What’s no different than any other year? All bets are off, or on depending on who you talk to because anyone can walk away from a champion.