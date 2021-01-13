The Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is using social media to get people to eat out more

Local restaurants are continuing to struggle throughout the pandemic and the shutdown orders. Many people just aren’t eating out if they can’t dine in.

But in Merced, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is trying to drum up support for local restaurants.

They created a social media campaign called #TakeOutTuesdays and #WeDeliverWednesdays. Hungry people in the area should be on the lookout for those two hashtags on social media, then order take-out!

If businesses or restaurants want help setting up social media accounts to join the campaign contact the Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.