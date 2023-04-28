YourCentralValley.com

by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Apr 28, 2023 / 04:05 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 28, 2023 / 04:05 PM PDT
The Market on Kern returns to Downtown Fresno on May 3.
The market hosts growers, makers and food vendors and starts at 11:00 am and closed at 1:00 pm each Wednesday until Oct.
For more information visit downtownfresno.org.
