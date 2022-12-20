The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation received a record-breaking gift to help children of military parents send their kids to college.
Ted Probert, Lieutenant Colonel USMC (Ret.) and current President and CEO of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, joiend the show with more on the multi-million dollar gift and the impact it will make on military families
The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation receives record-breaking gift
