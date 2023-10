The Kingsburg Fire Department wrapped up Fire Prevention Week with an open house at Station 1 in Downtown Kinsburg on Friday.

Attendees got to see the inside of Station 1 in Downtown Kingsburg.

Firefighters put new technology on display and some even took some pie to the face for a good cause.

The Kingsburg Fire Department is looking to fill full-time, part-time and volunteer positions right now. Visit https://www.cityofkingsburg-ca.gov/488/Employment for more information.