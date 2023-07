The Kepler Neighborhood School envisions an integrated, thriving collective where students and adults work together to create new solutions to shared challenges.

Meet the faculty and staff a the Summer Coll Down event on July 19 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Kepler Neighborhood School’s downtown campus.

The Kepler Neighborhood School

(559) 495-0849

1462 Broadway Street, Fresno, CA 93721