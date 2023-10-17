Kaweah Health Foundation will host an informative hospice and palliative care event called The Sprirising Potential for Wellbeing Through the End of Life on Oct. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Wyndham Hotel in Visalia.

The free event will feature a lecture from hospice and palliative international medical expert Dr. Ira Byock followed by a book signing.

Kaweah Health hospice and palliative medicine doctor, Dr. Ryan Howrad, MD, joined Central Valley Today with all the event details and updates on the Ruth Wood Open Arms House.

The Open Arms Hose is a six-bedroom home with 24-hour medical support staff to assist residents on their end-of-life journey. The house is funded by the Kaweah Health Hospice Foundation

The Kaweah Health Hospice Foundation is a separate 501(c)3 organization with a 17-member board of directors comprised of community volunteers. Kaweah Health Hospice Foundation is an independent non-profit fundraising organization and exists to support Kaweah Health’s Hospice program including the Ruth Wood Open Arms House.