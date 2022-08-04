Jurassic Empire is coming to the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend, Aug. 6 and 7.

Abe Issa, the event organizer, said this is the biggest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in California. He stopped by the show to give us all the details and quiz us with some dino trivia.

Jurassic Empire

August 6 & 7, Saturday 10am – 8pm & Sunday 10am – 7pm, at the Fresno Fairgrounds

General Admission: (Adults & Teens ages 13 and up) $25/person | Children: (ages 2 – 12) $38/child

Buy tickets day-of at the venue or online at www.JurassicEmpire.com