The Junior League of Fresno is giving back to foster care youth on Giving Tuesday

Junior League was founded in 1901 and has evolved into one of the oldest, largest, and most effective women’s volunteer organizations in the world.

The Junior League of Fresno is hoping to raise big on this Giving Tuesday

The organization’s main focus is local children, ages 12-18, aging out of the foster care system. Members of the Junior League of Fresno work year-round with local partners, non-profits, schools, and youth shelters to help prepare young men and women for the world at a time when they might feel most alone.

Every penny the Junior League of Fresno raises during #GivingTuesday will go toward the important work they do here in the valley.

To donate visit https://www.facebook.com/juniorleagueoffresno