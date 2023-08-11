After a three-year absence, the Toyota Land Cruiser has returned with an all-new 2024 model.

The Toyota Land Cruiser debut is timed with its 65th anniversary, which was brought to America in 1958.

The automaker has sold over 10.4 million units around the world, making the Land Cruiser a popular high-quality off-roader – Now, the Land Cruiser stays true to its heritage, returning at a more accessible price point that will take a wider range of customers on numerous backcountry adventures across the globe.