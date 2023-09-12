Tucked away on Putnam Ave. in Porterville, there’s a hidden gem filled with locally made artisan goods – soaps, jewelry, art candles and more.

This artisan market is called the Hidden Cottage.

The Hidden Cottage is the creation of local artist Laura Sanchez.

Sanchez and her partner Ishmael Sanchez stopped by Central Valley Today with what their marketplace has to offer and more treasures you might find down in the South Valley at the Hidden Cottage.

The Hidden Cottage is located at 69 W. Putnam Ave. in Porterville.