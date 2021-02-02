The HateDust Project sponsors the ‘From Our House to Yours’ telethon for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley is hosting the inaugural ‘From Our House To Yours’ Telethon on KSEE24 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Donations from the telethon will provide critical funding for the guest families at RMHCCV who have a child in critical care at Valley Children’s. The ‘From Our House to Yours’ telethon will replace donations that are annually raised through the Red Heart Ball gala, which has been canceled due to Covid-19.

The HateDust Project has raised more than $1 million for their charities and now they’re proud to be a sponsor of this year’s telethon.

Rob Baptie and his wife Andrea turned Rob’s professional bar-b-que career into a generous charity called The HateDust Project. The name is based on a chili powder Rob made with his friends, but the real money-maker for the nonprofit – a pig-shaped bottle opener.

The farm-animal-shaped bottle opener is so popular Rob and Andrea have been able to raise and donate millions to local charities.

Watch the video above for their full story.