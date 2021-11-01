The groomer you need to visit if you have an anxious dog

With more than 17 years of experience in the grooming world, Sabrina Lopes offers every grooming service to every kind of dog, even the anxious and aging, at Sabrina’s Paw Spa in Visalia.

Sabrina’s Paw Spa offers calming kennels for dogs to hang out in before they get pampered and groomed.

It’s a family affair at Sabrina’s Paw Spa. Lopes runs the business with her husband and her mother-in-law, and her brothers-in-law built the calming kennels.

Visit Sabrina’s Paw Spa at 636 W Oak Ave in Visalia or give them a call at (559) 372-7722.