The Granville Home of Hope Giveaway raises millions for local charities

The Granville Home of Hope fundraiser began in 2006 and all of the money has stayed local!

Throughout the years, Granville has raised more than $6 million for our local non-profits.

The fundraiser is a drawing for all kinds of prizes, including a beautiful Granville home. The majority of the labor and materials to build the home are donated, which means more money for the community and its charities.

This year the grand prize Granville home, located in Copper River Ranch, is valued at more than $500,000.

These are the local charities benefitting from this great cause:

Angels of Grace

Art of Life Cancer Foundation

Breaking the Chains

CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties

Central California Food Bank

Foundation for Central Schools

Foundation for Clovis Schools

Foundation for Sanger Schools

Fresno Police Chaplaincy Program

Hinds Hospice

Parents and Addicts in Need (PAIN)