The Garabedian Group sponsors the ‘From Our House to Yours’ telethon for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley is hosting the inaugural ‘From Our House To Yours’ Telethon on KSEE24 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Donations from the telethon will provide critical funding for the guest families at RMHCCV who have a child in critical care at Valley Children’s. The ‘From Our House To Yours’ telethon will replace donations that are annually raised through the Red Heart Ball gala, which has been canceled due to Covid-19.

The Garabedian Group has always been a proud supporter of the Ronald McDonald house Charities of the Central Valley, and their a sponsor of this year’s telethon.

Lauren Garabedian Ruff is the COO, Business Advisor for the Garabedian Group and a RMHCCV Ambassador. She said it’s so important to continue their support in any way they can.

“Although the Red Heart Ball is such a fun event every year, I think this is the safest thing for our community,” Garabedian Ruff said.

The ‘From Our House To Yours’ Telethon takes place on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.