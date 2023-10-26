Law enforcement agencies throughout the valley are selling pink versions of their uniform patches to raise money and awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

All donations stay local to support patients at the Marjorie E. Radin Breast Care Center located at Clovis Community Medical Center. The Radin Breast Care Center offers genetic testing, 3D diagnostics, cancer care, and reconstructive surgery, all in one place, using the most advanced technology available.

Go to ValleyPinkPatch.org to buy your patch today!