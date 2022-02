During Black History Month, the Fresno Philharmonic highlighted Black composers with a YouTube series called Rise Up!.

All month long, Rise Up! featured conversations with Fresno Philharmonic Music Director, Rei Hotoda and music by Black composers.

Stephen Wilson, president and CEO of the Fresno Philharmonic, joined Central Valley Today to share more about the digital series.

All four conversations can be watched on the Fresno Philharmonic’s YouTube channel.