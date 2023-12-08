After a win against the Bakersfield Roughnecks, the Fresno Monsters will take them on again Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Selland Arena.

Players Jagger Kardynal, #26, and Ty Woodard, #77, joined the show with how the season has been going so far.

The Fresno Monsters are also hosting a Teddy Bear Toss at the game on Saturday at Selland Area. Doors open at 6:30 and the puck drops at 7:30 p.m. All fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear to toss onto the ice when the Monsters score their first goal. The Teddy bears will be donated to Toys for Tots.