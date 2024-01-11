Homelessness has been a challenge for Fresno for some time and with the new year the Fresno Mission is attempting to gain more understanding and compassion about the issue by hosting a unique event called “Conversations on a Bench.”

Fresno Mission CEO Matt Dildine will “take a seat on a bench outside for 24 consecutive hours, engaging in profound discussions with community leaders, individuals who have faced homelessness, and local non-profit leaders.”

Dildine joined the show with more on this event and how he hopes it will impact the community.