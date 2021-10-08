The Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce is calling for black entrepreneurs for a new program

Founded in 2001, the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce & Chamber Foundation (FMBCC) is the primary champion for Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in the Greater Fresno Region.

FMBCC’s mission is to engage, educate, and empower Black businesses through advocacy, technical assistance, and capacity-building services. When we are successful, we remove social, political, and economic barriers to the financial success of Black people.

Its Betting Big program aims to educate and empower Black-owned businesses and gives people of color the opportunity to gain direct access to the community, education, mentorship, and capital. This immersive 12-week program will help participants take their business to the next level while providing opportunities to network with other influential leaders.

