by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Mar 30, 2022 / 03:29 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 30, 2022 / 03:29 PM PDT
The Fresno Master Chorale is performing live and in person for the first time in two years.
They will be performing Mozart’s Requiem on April 3 at 2:30 pm at Paul Shaghian Concert Hall.
Tickets can be purchased at https://fresnocommunitychorus.org
