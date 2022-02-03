The Fresno Grizzlies unveil new video board and there’s more where that came from

The Fresno Grizzlies have committed serious money to improve Chuckchansi Park, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Down Town Fresno this year.

Included in the $2 million improvement package is a new 2,000 square foot video board along with 8 new HD camera angles, an upgraded sound system featuring more than 125 speakers, and color-changing LED field lights.

Jonathan Bravo, the director of marketing & communications for the Fresno Grizzlies, gave Central Valley Today a sneak peek of the jumbo video screen.

The 2022 season for the Fresno Grizzlies begins April 8.