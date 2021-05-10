The Fresno Grizzlies take on the Visalia Rawhide in their home opener Tuesday

For the first time in over a year, the Fresno Grizzlies will welcome fans into Chuckchansi Park at their home opener against the Visalia Rawhide Tuesday.

There are still some single game tickets available.

Grizzlies President Derek Franks said things might seem a little different due to COVID restrictions, but they’re anticipating an exciting season for local baseball fans.

The Grizzlies staff are keeping tightlipped on game night promotions for now, but Franks did say Friday, May 21 is Jose Ramirez night. The first 1,500 fans will get a Jose Ramirez bobblehead.