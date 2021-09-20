The Fresno Grizzlies are calling for fans to pack the stadium for a playoff win against the San Jose Giants

The Fresno Grizzlies are in the 2021 Play-Offs and the organization is going all out.  

Marketing Manager Jonathan Bravo joins the show with their call to pack the stadium and special deals for everyone as Chuckchansi Park comes alive again.  

In appreciation of fans and everything Fresno has gone through during the pandemic, tickets are just $10, and kids 17 and under get in free!  

The Grizzlies take on the San Jose Giants at Chuckchanis Park Tuesday night at 6:30. The playoffs are a best of five-game series.  

