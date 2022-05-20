The 2002 Fresno Falcons Taylor Cup Championship team is holding a 20th Anniversary celebration on Saturday, May 21st at Chukchansi Park when the Fresno Grizzlies battle Rancho Cucamonga at 6:50 pm.

The Grizzlies will recognize the 2002 WCHL Taylor Cup Champs on the field and will be wearing special Falcons-themed jerseys presented by Port of Subs, which will be auctioned off at the game with the proceeds to benefit the Central California Blood Center.

More than 20 Falcons players and staff are expected to attend.

The 2002 Falcons held the worst record in pro hockey at Christmas time in 2001 and rebounded to battle their way to a Taylor Cup Championship, finished off with a Kris Porter Game 6 2OT game-winning goal in Boise.

Grizzlies/Falcons ticket packages are available at https://www.milb.com/fresno/tickets/special-

tickets.