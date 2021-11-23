The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is hiring talented people for fulfilling careers

Fresno Economic Opportunity Commission is dedicated to improving the prosperity of everyone in the Central Valley. They can connect people in need with services to change their circumstances and thrive.

The Fresno EOC is also hiring!

Heather Brown, chief administrative officer with Fresno EOC, and Robert De La Torre, the human resources coordinator with Fresno EOC, stopped by the show to talk about the great career opportunities available.

Take a look at new jobs posted every week at fresnoeoc.org/programs.