The Fresno County Library is kicking off its county-wide reading program, Fresno county Reads, this weekend.

This is an opportunity for book-lovers across the county to engage in one book along with age-appropriate read-a-likes for teens and kids.

This year’s selection is Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body by Rebekah Taussig.

There will be Book discussions, programs, storytimes, and crafts centering on Sitting Pretty and age-appropriate read-a-likes will be available from October 1 to November 20.