The holiday season marks the time of year when we start to reflect on the past and plan for the future.

Reflecting and preserving the past is the business of the Fresno County Historical Society.

FCHS President Elizabeth Laval, stopped by with some historical stories and Christmas events.

The Fresno County Historical Society’s Christmas at Kearney – Sounds of the Season is happening from now until Christmas eve. Get tickets at ValleyHistory.org.