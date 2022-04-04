The Fresno County Historical Society kicked off a new fiscal year just after their annual gala. This year’s event followed a 1930’s theme – A Night at the Cocoanut Grove.

Fresno County Historical Society President Elizabeth Laval joined the show to talk about how the money raised from the gala helps them do the important work of preserving Fresno County History.

