May is National Preservation Month and The Fresno County Historical Society is celebrating with events and programs almost every day.

Here are some key events:

Thursday, May 4: Art Hop-Historic artist Pat Hunter’s work on display at the historic Brix Building, 1221 Fulton St., 5:30pm-8:00pm

Thursday, May 11: Fresno City Council and Mayor’s Proclamation of May as Fresno Historic Preservation Month, 9am, Fresno City Hall, Council Chambers

Saturday, May 13: Mother’s Day Tea-Kearney Mansion and Museum, contact Fresno Historical Society for ticket information

Sunday May 14: Mother’s Day Mariachi Tea-Arte’ Americas/The Short House, 11am-2pm, call 559/268-6130 for ticket information

Thursday, May 18: 3rd Annual Historic Fresno Pub Quiz, 6:30pm, The Peerless Building/South of Shaw Brewing Company, 1755 Broadway St., #107

Saturday, May 20: Meux Home Museum Mother’s Day Lavender and Lace Tea-12-3pm, tickets call 559/233-8007

For more information visit ValleyHistory.org.