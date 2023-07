It’s Fresno’s first ever comedy festival is happeneing July 21 – 23.

Organizers Isaiah Washington and Dave Apkarian, also comedians themselves, joined the show with all the deails and why it’s so important to nurture Fresno’s comedy scene.

For festival passes and general mission tickets visit FresnoComedySecne.com.

The first night is at Full Circle, second at The Labyrinth, third at Strummers.

Music wraps things up each night winner gets a cash prize wristbands or single day tickets.