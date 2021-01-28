The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation is here to help small businesses; The next webinar is Jan. 29

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation offers support to small businesses in the Central Valley in areas of businesses, technical assistance, micro-lending, educational webinars, and one-on-one consultations.  

Right now, they have four micro-loan programs available to business owners and a webinar on the California Grant Relief Program on for Tuesday, Feb. 2.  

Visit www.fresnoahf.org for more information or call 559-222-8705 and be sure to follow along on social media by searching @fresnoah.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com