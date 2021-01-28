The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation is here to help small businesses; The next webinar is Jan. 29

The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation offers support to small businesses in the Central Valley in areas of businesses, technical assistance, micro-lending, educational webinars, and one-on-one consultations.

Right now, they have four micro-loan programs available to business owners and a webinar on the California Grant Relief Program on for Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Visit www.fresnoahf.org for more information or call 559-222-8705 and be sure to follow along on social media by searching @fresnoah.