The Fig Garden Woman’s Club turns 100

The Fig Garden Woman’s Club is celebrating 100 years of “home and community” with a week-long celebration.

Friday, October 15 (10 am) – Press conference and dignitary event

Tuesday, October 19 (4 to 6 pm) – Open House

Wednesday, October 20 (10 am to 2 pm) – Open House

Thursday, October 21 (11 am to 2 pm) – English Tea Friday, October 22 (5:30 to 9 pm) – Centennial Cocktail Party

The Fig Garden Woman’s Club was founded in 1921 by 13 women who valued friendship and civic

improvement. Since then, Fig Garden Woman’s Club has grown to over 180 members who work

together to support and enhance the betterment of Old Fig Garden and the greater community of

Fresno. The club provides scholarships to nursing students at Fresno City College and contributes to

local non-profits like Community Food Bank, Marjaree Mason Center, Fresno State Student Cupboard,

and more.



The club also supports Christmas Tree Lane, the annual tradition on Van Ness Boulevard where their

historic clubhouse resides, when a two-mile stretch of the street becomes lined with hundreds of trees

and homes adorned with lights and holiday decorations. Members of the club bake and hand out

over a 1000 cookies to promote donations supporting the Lane.



The clubhouse, which will be open to the public for tours (see below), was built in 1923 and

designated a California Historical Landmark in 1987.