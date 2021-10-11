The Fig Garden Woman’s Club turns 100

The Fig Garden Woman’s Club is celebrating 100 years of “home and community” with a week-long celebration.
Friday, October 15 (10 am) – Press conference and dignitary event
Tuesday, October 19 (4 to 6 pm) – Open House
Wednesday, October 20 (10 am to 2 pm) – Open House
Thursday, October 21 (11 am to 2 pm) – English Tea Friday, October 22 (5:30 to 9 pm) – Centennial Cocktail Party
The Fig Garden Woman’s Club was founded in 1921 by 13 women who valued friendship and civic
improvement. Since then, Fig Garden Woman’s Club has grown to over 180 members who work
together to support and enhance the betterment of Old Fig Garden and the greater community of
Fresno. The club provides scholarships to nursing students at Fresno City College and contributes to
local non-profits like Community Food Bank, Marjaree Mason Center, Fresno State Student Cupboard,
and more.
The club also supports Christmas Tree Lane, the annual tradition on Van Ness Boulevard where their
historic clubhouse resides, when a two-mile stretch of the street becomes lined with hundreds of trees
and homes adorned with lights and holiday decorations. Members of the club bake and hand out
over a 1000 cookies to promote donations supporting the Lane.
The clubhouse, which will be open to the public for tours (see below), was built in 1923 and
designated a California Historical Landmark in 1987.