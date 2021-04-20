The father of BBQ and the “Big Daddy” pit that cooks it are right here in Fresno

After a career in professional boxing, several successful business ventures in the Central Valley, and building a family, Bobby Jones wanted to give back to the community that raised him.

He spoke with a friend who was involved in the BBQ world and Jones got a delicious idea to open BBQ Bob on Fresno St and Jones in Fresno.

His BBQ pit is called “Big Daddy” and his pit master is a retired pro football player.

They’re cooking up tri-tip, ribs, hot links, and chicken smothered in their secret BBQ sauce. On the side, they’re serving up bacon beans, mac and cheese, collard greens, and cornbread.

BBQ Bob also caters just give them a call 559-978-4884