The father of BBQ and the “Big Daddy” pit that cooks it are right here in Fresno

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a career in professional boxing, several successful business ventures in the Central Valley, and building a family, Bobby Jones wanted to give back to the community that raised him. 

He spoke with a friend who was involved in the BBQ world and Jones got a delicious idea to open BBQ Bob on Fresno St and Jones in Fresno.  

His BBQ pit is called “Big Daddy” and his pit master is a retired pro football player.  

They’re cooking up tri-tip, ribs, hot links, and chicken smothered in their secret BBQ sauce. On the side, they’re serving up bacon beans, mac and cheese, collard greens, and cornbread.  

BBQ Bob also caters just give them a call 559-978-4884 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com