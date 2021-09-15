The eviction moratorium is about to run out, but there is still help for those who qualify

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The end of the month is a critical time for people still struggling to pay rent because of the COIVD-19 health crisis. The state’s moratorium on evictions will start to expire on Oct. 1. 

Tenants who have been taking advantage of the moratorium will need to start making rent payments in full and cover 25% of past rent or enroll in a local rental assistance program.  

The city of Fresno is working with tenants right now on rental assistance and eviction cases with legal assistance from Emerzian Shankar Legal Inc

To find out if you qualify for the Eviction Protection Program fill out the survey at www.fresno.gov/epp

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com