The East Fresno Kiwanis Club has sold out of tickets to its annual Crab Feed and Fundraiser; an Evening on the Barbery Coast.

This year’s fundraiser is on Saturday, May 7 at the Fresno Convention Center. Doors open at 4:30, and dinner is at 6:30.

All the money raised is used to support children’s programs in the greater Fresno area.

The East Fresno Kiwanis Club hosts this annual event on the first Saturday in May every year.