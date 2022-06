A space where we can get our local vendors out of the heat in the summer and out of the cold in the winter.

We spoke to new business owner Joy Alvarado, owner of candle shop Joy’s Velitas.

She is selling from the Sun Stereo Warehouse every first and last Wednesday of every month.

Vendors interested in joining can contact Joy via Instagram @joysvelitas for upcoming events.

For more information, you can visit downtownfresno.org