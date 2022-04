The Grumpy Burger Lady’s has gained a cult-like following for her smush burgers only found at rare pop-up events around Fresno, but fans will soon be able to enjoy her burger creations at her new Downtown Fresno location.

Desarie Washington, the brains behind the Grumpy Burger Lady’s, won the Downtown Partnership’s 2022 Create Here business plan competition and secured $15,000 to grow her business.

Washington joined the show to share the big news.

Watch her business pitch here.