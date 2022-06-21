The Downtown Fresno Partnership is now accepting applications for the Downtown Academy, its 9-month award-winning learning program.

The Downtown Academy is a collaborative program designed to connect key business, government, and community leaders with forward-thinking young professionals to explore downtown Fresno, how we got here, and where we’re headed.

Selected students can expect monthly classes visiting the different districts of Downtown Fresno to discuss its history and what projects are in development; a class project that will beautify a piece of Downtown Fresno; knowledge about how to invest and build Downtown Fresno in the future.