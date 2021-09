FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators say they arrested a 21-year-old man for a shooting that killed a man and wounded a woman in central west Fresno on Aug. 21.

Police say they responded to the 800 block of Dolores Avenue in Fresno for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found Antonio Hernandez, 35, and a woman, 36 with multiple gunshot wounds.