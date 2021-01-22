The Dinuba High cheer team makes it to the national stage

Valley native Alena Garver has been dancing for most of her life, turning professional before her 11th birthday.

Garver is now a student at Dinuba High and a member of the school’s cheer squad.

Recently she danced her way to the presidential inauguration.

Garver learned about a contest through her dance connections a few weeks before the historic day. It called for dance video auditions to land a part in the ‘Parade Across America’, airing as part of the inauguration celebrations.

So, Garver called up her coach Angelica Quintana and asked if the cheer squad could submit a video.

“When Alena asked me if the girls could do it with her, I was like yes obviously, it was an amazing opportunity and what an honor,” Quintana said.

“We just texted them I think at 9pm the night before and then we just all showed up in the morning,” Garver said

The girls got to work, quickly learning the choreography and recording their entry, set to “Dancing in the Street”.

“We filmed it and submitted it and just prayer so hard that we’d get selected,” Quintana said.

And they did!

Out of 1,600 submissions, Quintana and Garver learned the team’s video would air on inauguration day.

Quintana said the support for the girls speaks volumes about the kind of town they come from.

“Dinuba is such a small little tight nit family and they bleed green and our school and our entire community is just sending these girls so much love and they’re just so proud of them,” Quintana said.