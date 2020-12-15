The @ Company wants to put internet data back in the hands of the people

Every day people input their own, person, and private data into request forms on the internet. That information is then stored and owned by someone other than actual person it belongs to.

It’s a system that has led to data breaches of major companies and the exposure of billions of personal information records. It’s also a system the @ Company is trying to dismantle.

The @ Company is a startup dedicated to putting personal data back into the hands of the people.

The company created its own internet protocol for developers to create apps and websites on top of, the @protocol. With the @protocol users create a profile with an @sign, websites and apps then have to ask the user for permission to access their @sign for things like name, birthdate and credit card information.

According to Chief Technical Officer Colin Constable, it’s like the internet logging on to you instead of the other way around.