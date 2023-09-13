The new Clovis Senior Activity Center is expected to open soon and a group of seniors want to open with a new baby grand piano.

Their current piano was donated 40 years ago and is starting to show its age.

Peggy Bridges, a piano player and member of the Clovis Senior Activity Center, said a baby grand would be a beautiful, communal focal point.

To help fundraise, you can attend their pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth Street.