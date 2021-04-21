The Clovis Rodeo means more than cowboy hats and buckles

The Clovis Rodeo is back for the 107th year in old town Clovis.

The event draws the biggest names on the Professional Bull Riding tour, brings money to the local economy, and is one of the best fundraising opportunities for local non-profits and charities.

The rodeo is the biggest money make for the American Legion Post 147.

The money they raised from their beer booth and several food booths will go towards all of the community programs including the California Boy’s State, Youth Environmental Leadership Conference, Boy Scouts of America, American Legion Baseball, Central California Veterans Home, Operation Comfort Warrior, and the Fresno Veterans Hospital.