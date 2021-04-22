The Clovis Rodeo goes solar with Pacific Solar

From the parking lots to the arena where all the action happens, the Clovis Rodeo has gone solar.

The partnership between Pacific Solar and The Clovis Rodeo Association will save the rodeo 90% in energy costs.

“As the cost of doing business has steadily increased, the Association has continued to look at innovative ways to maximize space for rodeo fans while possibly decreasing our energy costs. When the opportunity came to partner with the Wasemiller family and Pacific Solar to put solar on the new patio area we constructed, we knew it was a good decision. We appreciate the support from Pacific Solar in helping reduce our energy costs so we can continue to give back to the community,” Vince Genco, Rodeo Association Board Member, said.

As part of the rodeo grounds expansion program, 136 SunPower solar panels were mounted on top of existing structures, out of sight, and without compromising valuable rodeo real estate.

Pacific Solar is a family-owned business. They do the residential, commercial, and commercial solar installation. Pacific Solar is also proud to provide all American products and in-house construction.