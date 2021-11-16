The classic cocktail gets upgraded to the gold standard

The Old Fashioned is a favorite cocktail for many this time of year. With comforting bourbon or whiskey and a citrus finish, it will warm up any cocktail hour.

Bartender extraordinaire Robby Haynes makes a classic Old Fashioned on the show then upgrades our cocktail with his newest spirit, the Gold Fashioned, the world’s first luxury ready-to-drink cocktail, which elevates each element of the Old Fashioned with ingredients sourced from around the world and selected for their uncompromising quality. 

Gold Fashioned is a limited-release ready-made cocktail with a generous spirit. Each bottle of Gold Fashioned sold benefits Pilot Light, a non-profit organization that engages students nationwide through innovative food education programs by using food to teach academic lessons, like reading, math & science.  

